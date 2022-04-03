Beach House Will Make Scoring Debut With Upcoming Netflix Film Along For The Ride

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 3rd, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Alternative/indie band Beach House is in full control of 2022! First, the musical duo hit a major milestone in their career after their album Once Twice Melody was named Billboard’s top-selling album in the U.S. It’s been announced that, according to Stereogum, the musical duo will be diving into the film world.

The Baltimore will be responsible for scoring Netflix’s latest young-adult love story, Along For The Ride. Along For The Ride is an adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s young adult novel. The show will be the directorial debut of writer Sofia Alvarez who is currently best-known for writing Netflix’s popular 2018 teen rom-com movies To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, as well as its 2020 sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

This isn’t the first time that Beach House was set to add their flair and creativity to a soundtrack. In 2021, along with Brain Eno, Amon Tobin, Pleasure Corporation and more, Beach House was featured on the soundtrack for the Las Vegas art installation called Omega Mart. Surely, after their top-selling album and their experience with providing soundtracks, scoring the Netflix film won’t be too hard for the musical duo.

Along For The Ride chronicles the story of a girl (Emma Pasarow) meeting a mysterious stranger (Belmont Cameli) who helps her live life to the fullest and experience fun, carefree experiences. The cast also includes famous, more known actresses/actors, such as Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney and Kate Bosworth. The show will soon hit Netflix in the upcoming weeks.

Photo Credit: Raymon Flotat