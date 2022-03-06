Beach House’s Once Twice Melody Named As Billboard’s Top Selling Album In U.S.

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 6th, 2022 - 11:52 AM

Alternative/Indie band Beach House has hit a new milestone this week with their fan-favorite album Once Twice Melody. Based on reports from Pitchfork, the band’s new album is sitting high on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week. What an amazing achievement!

Beach House members Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally have made their fans proud with an amazing new album. In November 2021, the duo announced their album Once Twice Melody after not releasing music for several years. The album consists of 18 songs that were separated into four chapters. The first chapter was released on November 10, chapter 2 was released on December 8, chapter 3 on January 19 and the final chapter of the album was released on February 18. The band has proven to be a force to be reckoned with based on their cool rollout, unique sound and mesmerizing visualizers. Now they sit at the top of the Billboard chart–number 1 on Billboard’s Top Selling Album Sales in the United States, to be exact.

Once Twice Melody has sold 20,300 copies in the week, in which 70% of those copies came from vinyl sales. Currently, the musical duo is on their North American and European spring 2022 tour, which was announced in November. The tour kicked off on February 18 in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE. The tour will continue until July 24, touching down in cities, such as Denver, CO, Dublin, IE, Brussels, BE, Louisville, KY, Brooklyn, NY, Montreal, QC and Washington, DC. Huge congratulations again to Beach House for an amazing album!

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat