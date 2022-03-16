Elements Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Zeds Dead, Kaskade And More

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2022 - 10:32 PM

Elements Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2022. Kaskade (Redux), Nicole Moudabar, Shermanology and Gene Ferris along with returning favorites FISHER, Zeds Dead, J. Worra, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tukker, Rezz, TroyBoi and many more. The four-day music festival is set to take place in Long Pond, Pennsylvania August 19-22. Passes for the festival are on sale now. Co-founder Brett Herman spoke about the upcoming 2022 edition. “We want to have people experience things at Elements that they’ve never done anywhere else. We’ve offered inflatable obstacle courses as well as saunas and other wellness type of wellness activities where you can actually be rejuvenated after a long night of partying. We’ve also had haunted houses, entertainers doing fire breathing, and even have had people get married on site with makeshift chapels created in the woods.”

Diplo, Bonobo, Bob Moses, GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Claude VonStroke, TOKiMONSTA and Chris Lake were some artists that were on last year’s bill. Past artists include Disclosure, Justin Martin, Big Gigantic, Stylust, and Seth Troxler.

2022 festival headliner Kaskade recently collaborated with deadmau5 as their duo Kx5 on their latest song“Escape,” which features electronic dance music artist Hayla. Kx5 will make their live performance debut at EDC Las Vegas in May.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister