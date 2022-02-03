Sofi Tukker Announce New Album Wet Tennis For April

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 11:21 AM

Sofi Tukker announced their new album, Wet Tennis, which is slated for an April 29 release. The musical duo announced news of their upcoming album through a short clip on social media.

The album, as shown by the short promotional video, stands for “When Everyone Tries To Evolve, Nothing Negative Is Safe.” The first single, “Original Sin” will be available to stream Friday, February 4.

The freak fam inspired us to create the world of WET TENNIS, in which we take something traditional and exclusive and make it colorful and wet. 3 years in the making. April 29. It’s Happening.https://t.co/TByf7bjuMt pic.twitter.com/9zWKcYsxJS — SOFI TUKKER (@sofitukker) January 31, 2022

The team says they wrote most of the album during the pandemic, and were inspired by their fans to “find the positives in a shitty situation.” Sofi Tukker previously released an energetic music video to accompany their single, “Sun Come Up,” which showed the duo partying on a beach, nightclub, and up in a tree, with changing leaves. The song was a charming ode to summer.

Sofi Tukker will begin touring February 26 in Aspen, Colorado, and conclude their tour on July 22 in Byron Bay, NSW.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister