Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Zakk Wylde Is Playing On Entire Album

When Ozzy Osbourne announced his upcoming album at the beginning of October, he revealed that Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Zakk Wylde would all be featured on the album. As of today, Osbourne confirmed that Wylde will not only be featured on the album — he will be playing guitar on every track.

According to Loudwire, the artist announced the news on his podcast Diary of a Madman — The Ultimate Ozzy. “Yes, Zakk plays all of the rhythm guitars on the new album,” said Osbourne, “He was home from tour this time unlike when I did Ordinary Man.”

When the artist released Ordinary Man in 2020, he had another exciting list of features, including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Elton John and Slash. Wylde did not appear on the last album, but he’s been working with Osbourne since his 1998 album No Rest For The Wicked. Throughout 2020, Wylde planned on writing while The Prince of Darkness went on tour, which ultimately led to his band Black Label Society releasing their latest album, Doom Crew Inc.

Wylde is equally excited to be collaborating with each of the aforementioned artists, as revealed in an interview with Music Radar: “The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure,” he said. “On those tracks I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy! It sounds awesome and I’m beyond honored to be doing it.”

