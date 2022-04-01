Lamb Of God Share Cover And Accompanying Music Video Of Megadeth’s “Wake Up Dead” Featuring Dave Mustaine.

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 1st, 2022 - 9:20 PM

Iconic American heavy-metal band, Lamb of God, released a hair-raising new version of Megadeath’s “Wake Up Dead,” featuring Megadeath’s Dave Mustaine. Does that title sound familiar? Metalheads and rock ‘n rollies may recall “Wake Up Dead” as the most prominent song from Megadeth’s 1986 multi-platinum selling album Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying?

The release of this reimagined classic emerged today, one week before the second installment of The Metal Tour of the Year. The collaboration features Lamb of God vocalist D. Randall Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell and drummer Art Cruz recorded the Megadeth classic remotely and recruited the Megadeth frontman himself to feature guitar and vocals on the song.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine lends his signature growl to the track, with Lamb of God’s Mark Morton delivering melodic guitar solos and Megadeth’s Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro collaborating on the recording. The song features additional vocals from Lamb of God’s Dirk Verbeuren and James LoMenzo.

So how does the track fair compared to its original? Well, the 1986 version already withstands the test of time, but this modern recreation crosses trash and grunge with an unparalleled shredding that only Lamb of God can provide. The raspy, fist-raising energy from these titans fully encapsulates the spirit of the original and amplifies a destructive momentum that makes you want to put on the classics, hit the mosh pit, and really go for it.

Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler preach an electrifying, gut-wrenching riff throughout the song, which carries the classic’s original feel and atmosphere but gives it a modern edge that’s all Lamb of God. The band expertly weaves a story that only they can tell with the clean, sharp precision that is the height of their impeccable recreation.



But hey, you don’t have to just take our word for it. Both today’s release and the 1986 version can be listened to below.

On April 9th, the second leg of The Metal Tour of the Year will kick off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb Of God, as well as special guests Trivium and In Flames. If you’re close by, you can’t miss it. Tour dates are below.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Metal Tour of the Year Tour Dates:

4.09 – Las Vegas, NV | Michelob Ultra Arena

4.10 – Tucson, AZ | Tucson Arena

4.12 – Colorado Springs, CO | Broadmoor World Arena

4.14 – Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena

4.15 – Lafayette, LA | Lafayette Cajundome

4.16 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

4.19 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

4.21 – Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

4.22 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

4.24 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

4.26 – Omaha, NE | Baxter Arena

4.27 – Cedar Rapids, IA | Alliant Energy PowerHouse

4.29 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

4.30 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center * No Trivium

5.03 – North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum

5.04 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5.06 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

5.07 – Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

5.09 – Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center

5.10 – Rochester, NY | Blue Cross Arena

5.12 – Portland, ME | Cross Insurance Arena

5.13 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

5.15 – Allentown, PA | PPL Center

5.17 – Laval, QC | Place Bell

5.18 – Toronto, | Budweiser Stage

5.19 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre