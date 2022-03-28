Opeth Release Melodic New Single “Width Of A Circle”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 28th, 2022 - 3:23 PM

OPETH have released a new track, “Width of a Circle,” just after announcing an upcoming North American tour with Mostodon in April and May. The song is part of the album In Cauda Venenum (Extended Edition), which will be released May 13.

“Width of a Circle” was previously released as an EP exclusive to the Connoisseur Edition of OPETH’s forthcoming album. The album will feature three unreleased bonus tracks, one of which being “Width of a Circle,” and the others being “The Mob” and “Freedom & Tyranny.”

The newly-released track holds nothing back – beginning with an abrupt guitar riff and leaning into frontman Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt’s powerful vocals. Throughout the song, the group tells the story of accusations, rumors and speculation. “I’m deconstructing everything you said,” sings Akerfeldt.

In Cauda Venenum will mark OPETH’s first album released since 2016’s Sorceress. Both the In Cauda Venenum (Extended Edition) album and the album’s limited Connoisseur Edition vinyl boxset will be available for purchase beginning May 13.

OPETH recently announced the second leg of their upcoming spring tour dates with Mastodon, which will begin April 21 in Montreal, and conclude May 11 in Riverside. The group will travel through Toronto, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. The groups will also travel alongside Khemmis, according to mxdwn.

Mastodon also went on tour with OPETH as co-headliners in November and December of 2021, traveling through Asheville, Boston, Albany, new York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston , Los Angeles, Oakland, Denver and other cities along the way.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi