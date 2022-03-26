Opeth Releases Digital Version Of Exclusive B-Side “Width Of A Circle”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 26th, 2022 - 2:42 PM

Swedish progressive metal band Opeth release a digital version of their single “Width Of A Circle” which was previously released as part of an EP exclusive to the Connoisseur Edition of the group’s latest album In Cauda Venenum, according to The PRP.

The song opens to what seems is an ongoing jam session of relentless electric guitar strums, piano key patterns and percussions. Frontman and vocalist Mikael Akerfeldt’s choir of a voice sees no need to distinguish the fire of his vocals as the band carries him. The tune tells a tale of giving yourself away to accusations and speculation. “I’m deconstructing everything you said,” sings Akerfeldt. It’s a song that musically differs from the band’s death metal-influenced style. The heavy drums and loud guitars come to a halt at the end and what’s left is a soft acoustic guitar ballad by Alkerfeldt. “Shine a light upon a brother’s trail,” he sings before the drums pick back up.

The band will go on tour this April 2022 alongside Mastodon and Khemmis, according to mxdwn.

