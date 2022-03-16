Florence + The Machine Announce Two Spring 2022 Shows In L.A. & NYC

Home News Federico Cardenas March 16th, 2022 - 7:31 PM

Photo credit Alyssa Fried

The acclaimed indie-rockers Florence + The Machine have announced two new shows in Spring, advertised as being intimate and special. The concerts are intended to promote Florence + The Machine’s recently announced upcoming studio album, Dance Fever, which is set to release on May 13.

The first show the indie group will perform will take place at the Los Angeles Theater in Los Angeles on April 29. Following will be a show across the country, a show at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York on May 6.

Tickets for the concerts will be made available on March 18. To buy tickets for the Los Angeles show, see here. For the New York show, see here. The band has promised that one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit a charitable cause depending on the city the ticket is from. Tickets bought for the Los Angeles show will benefit the Los Angeles Community Action Network, an organization which aims to advocate and provide opportunities for those in poverty. For the New York show, tickets bought will benefit Women in Need, an organization which provides critical services and shelter to 10% of the homeless population in New York City.

Florence + The Machine Live Dates

4/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

5/6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

Previously, Florence + The Machine have released a single from Dance Fever titled “My Love” to promote the project. Prior to the album’s announcement, the indie rockers also released singles “Heaven is Here” and “King.”

