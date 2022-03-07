Florence + The Machine Share Rhythmic New Single “Heaven Is Here;” Share Video

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 6:21 PM

Florence + The Machine have released a new song titled “Heaven is Here” alongside a music video by director Autumn de Wilde. The music video features a choreographed dance by Ryan Heffington.

“Heaven is Here” debuts as rhythmic tunes detailing a gory and melancholic track about grief and loss. The song concludes with Florence surrounded by a group of women, preparing herself for Heaven.

“Every song I wrote became an escape rope tied around my neck to pull me up to Heaven,” Florence ends the song.

“Heaven is Here” poses a contrast to the group’s recently-released track “King,” where they sing about female empowerment and womanhood.

“‘Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” Florence Welch said in a press release. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried