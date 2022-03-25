Meshuggah Unveil Seething New Track “I Am That Thirst”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 25th, 2022 - 10:58 PM

The Swedish metal titans Meshuggah have released a new single titled “I Am That Thirst.” The new track was released in support of the Swedish band’s upcoming album, Immutable, set to release on April 1.

Within the first few seconds of the song, it becomes immediately clear that Meshuggah intends to offer nothing but the intense aggression that they are known for, starting out with massive sounding polyrhythmic riffs. Throughout the track, periods of relentless seething growling from vocalist Jens Kidman are delivered at the listener, separated by equally heavy interludes of droning harmonic guitars being played over the band’s riffs. This new single presents itself as an exciting display of the heaviness that the Swedish giants have in store for their upcoming record.

Listen to “I Am That Thirst” via YouTube below.

“I Am That Thirst” is the third single that Meshuggah have released in support of the upcoming album. Earlier, the band released the singles “Light the Shortening Fuse” and “The Absymal Eye,” the latter of which received an official music video. Theprp has reported that the new album will feature the full-time return of guitarist Frederik Thordendal to the band, who has been involved in the band’s music since its founding in 1987.

Immutable will be Meshuggah’s ninth studio album, following their 2016 project The Violent Sleep of Reason. Meshuggah have recently rescheduled their 2022 tour from early into the year into September and October due to health issues.