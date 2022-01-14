Meshuggah Announces New Album Immutable For April 2022 Release, Tease New Track

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 14th, 2022 - 8:25 PM

Meshuggah, the Swedish metal rock band, has announced that they are planning to release their ninth album Immutable. It will be the band’s first album since their 2016 album, The Violent Sleep of Reason, which received great reviews from critics and fans.

According to LoudWire, Immutable will be released on April 1 through Atomic Fire Records. The pre-orders for the album will be available on January 28. Ahead of the album release, Meshuggah has also shared a teaser from Immutable that has a hard-hitting bass that will surely energize the fans and listeners.

On the topic of the album’s title, guitarist Mårten Hagström states, “The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band. We’re older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change.”

In December 2021, Meshuggah announced that their U.S. tour had to be rescheduled due to a band member’s health issue involving the skin on their hands. The tour would have included the punk rock band Converge, who had to drop from the tour due to its changes. As we wait for the arrival of the album, fans can surely predict that the album will be amazing based on the teaser.