Meshuggah Announce Rescheduled 2022 U.S Tour Dates Due To Health Issue

The Swedish metalhead, Meshuggah, had to announce that a bundle of dates from their 2022 US Tour needed to be rescheduled due to an unforeseen health issue with the band. One of the band members needs to seek medical treatment for a skin issue on their hands, and everyone knows that band members globally need their hands to be healthy. With the changes in the tour, unfortunately, Converge, a hardcore punk band, will no longer be able to join the tour, but heavy metal band, Torche, will still be able to contribute to the shows. See below for the statement of the band. Click here for more details!

“We regret to inform that Meshuggah will have to reschedule their U.S. headline tour, originally planned for early 2022, to September/October 2022. While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album – there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision. Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument. While we are optimistic for his future recovery we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022. With these shows now moving, Converge will unfortunately no longer be able to do the tour. However we are grateful that Torche will still be performing with us. Another special guest to replace Converge and to complete the bill is to be announced. Tickets will remain valid from the original dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries.”

Meshuggah’s Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates with Torche:

09/16 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/18 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/20 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

09/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/08 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre