Matt Heafy Debuts Dynamic New Ibaraki Track “Ronin” Featuring My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way

Alexandra Kozicki March 25th, 2022 - 7:01 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Matt Heafy of Trivium released another fantastic release from his new band, Ibaraki, and this metal track features the remarkable harsh vocals from My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way. The nine-minute track has been long-awaited since the album’s set list was released. The album, Rashomon, has been set to release on May 22, 2022. The long-awaited and highly anticipated project also features the vocals of Behemoth’s Nergal, Adam Darski.

The track also features Emperor’s Ihsahn, who collaborated with Heafy on several aspects of the forthcoming album, according to Loudwire.

In “Ronin,” Way’s vocals more than add to the track, they feel familiar. However, the track shows a new side of Way’s vocal abilities. While he is already known for his ability to scream, this track showcases his range in a way that is both unique and exciting. The end result is a track that is both catchy and metal as all get out.

The addition of Way’s vocals to this track feels like it was just meant to be. They give the song an extra boost of energy and excitement, and the vocals compliment each other perfectly. The result is a track that is sure to get your head banging. You can listen to the track below.

Heafy, who finished with Trivium’s last thrash metal album In the Court of the Dragon in 2021, began this new and highly impressive solo album to explore his roots. Born in Japan to a Japanese mother and American father, Heafy explores his heritage and tells the story of Japanese folklore, Shinto Gods and Goddesses, as well as some other pieces of Japanese culture.

Rashomon is the cultivation of Heafy’s exploration of his Japanese-American identity. It features Trivium drummer Alex Bent, bassist Paolo Gregoletto, as well as guitarist Corey Beaulieu. The album is set to feature 10 tracks, including the previously released singles “Tamashii No Houkai” and “Akumu.” You can see the full list of songs on the album below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

