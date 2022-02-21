Gerard Way Of My Chemical Romance Featured On Matt Heafy’s Upcoming Ibaraki Aibum

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 6:37 PM

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way will be featured on Trivium’s Matt Heafy’s upcoming metal rock project, “Ibaraki.” The album, Rashomon will be released May 6 via Nuclear Blast, and was produced and engineering by Emperor frontman Ihsahn, whose vocals were featured on the project.

The album was reportedly developed during the pandemic, as Ihsahn says. “‘It was very loose,’ says Ihsahn. “We just had rough demos for a very long time because we’re arguably pretty busy people, but suddenly, everything was cancelled and we had time on our hands for the first time, so it was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ We never got to work in the same room; he’d track guitars and send them to me, I’d run them through my studio and send them back. It was a new way of working, but it was like he was there on the other side of the glass.'”

Back in May 2013, Way posted to social media about his aspirations to attempt Norwegian black metal for another time.

I’m gonna give Norwegian black metal another try. — Gerard Way (@gerardway) May 18, 2013

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat