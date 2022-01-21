Trivium’s Matt Heafy Unveils Ibaraki’s Debut Single And Video “Tamashii No Houkai” Featuring Ihsahn

Home News Federico Cardenas January 21st, 2022 - 7:33 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

The frontman of the metal band Trivium, Matt Heafy, has recently decided to take his talents into the realm of black metal. On January 21, Heafy’s new black metal band, Ibaraki, released its debut single, titled “Tamashii No Houkai,” featuring the Norwegian musician Ihsahn.

Within the first seconds of the single, the track begins its monstrous musical assault against the listener with the sounds of huge speedy guitars playing alongside fast blast beats and double bass drums. Heafy’s screaming vocals sound as though they were purpose-built for this new style, matching the intensity of the instrumental perfectly. Heafy alternates between screaming during verses of the song and clean singing in the choruses as the instruments start to play beautiful melodic triplets while keeping the same drumming intensity. The second half of the track goes on to show off a range of sounds and stylistic choices, showing off the fact Ibaraki intends to bring the same progressive style that has characterized Trivium into their black metal project.

The release of “Tamashii No Houkai” was accompanied by a eerie and atmospheric music video, shot in black and white. Watch the music video for the new single below.

Matt Heafy has credited Ihsahn as being a massive help to him in the development of Ibaraki and his music generally. Consequence Sound quotes Heafy as stating that ” “Tamashii No Houkai’ is co-written by Ihsahn — the legend behind Emperor and a musician who has been a longtime influence and mentor to so much that I do in music. The writing of this song was the turning point for Ibaraki — it summarized everything from the past, present, and future of what I thought black metal was, is, and could be. ‘Tamashii No Houkai’ is the perfect summary and representation of everything that Ibaraki is… and will be.”

Even while this new project was in the works, the musicians behind Trivium have continued to put out material and good news for fans to be happy about. It was recently announced that Trivium will be joining Megadeth and Lamb of God in their 2022 Metal Tour Of The Year, starting April. In October of 2021, Trivium released their latest studio album, titled In The Court of the Dragon.

