Dee Snider Unveils Powerful New Music Video For “Stand”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 25th, 2022 - 9:01 PM

The multitalented singer, songwriter, actor and radio host Dee Snider has released an official music video for his single titled “Stand.” In the powerful video for the track, the Twisted Sister frontman takes the opportunity to pay tribute to the victims of a 2003 rock concert tragedy in West Warwick, Rhode Island, where a nightclub fire took the lives of 100 audience members and injured 200 others. Snider’s new video displays footage from America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List Documentary, a film detailing the tragedy. Snider’s track was featured on the film, which originally premiered on February 20.

“Stand” was originally released as the concluding track for Dee Snider’s album, Leave a Scar, released in July 2021. In a statement, Snider has explained that he did not originally write this song about the 2003 tragedy, but instead, he realized after writing the song that “it is a perfect fit” to discuss the event, explaining that “The full tragedy of that horrific night was the despicable lack of support shown for a community in desperate need. ‘Stand’ speaks to the importance for us all to recognize these moments of desperation and do something about them.”

The introduction to Snider’s video makes his intentions clear, as we hear him clearly state that “nobody deserves to die because they wanted to see a band,” after which we hear various sounds of people talking about the tragedy before Snider begins to sing. In his statement, Snider ties the need to help people in desperate times to the song’s powerful line, “‘Don’t leave your mark… leave a scar!’” Watch the music video for “Stand” via YouTube below.

Previously, Snider has recently contracted the Covid-19 virus, which he blamed on a trip to Disneyland with his family, and from which he has since recovered and only experienced minor symptoms.