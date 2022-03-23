Dave Grohl’s Metal Dream Widow Album To Be Released March 25; Foo Fighters and Mammoth WVH Win iHeartRadio Music Awards

Home News Federico Cardenas March 23rd, 2022 - 10:56 PM

Blabbermouth has reported that the renowned rock musician Dave Grohl will be releasing a full metal album that he recorded as the fictional band Dream Widow. Dream Widow comes from the horror-comedy film from Grohl’s band Foo Fighters, Studio 666. The upcoming album will be digitally released on March 25 and will be physically released later in the year.

In the film, the metal band act as the antagonists of the film that are threatening the lives and album of the Foo Fighters. Grohl explained that the album acts as a form of “lost album,” being the last album that the band created before the singer of the group murdered the rest. Blabbermouth quotes the artist as explaining that “It will be the lost album. It’ll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band,” in explaining the band’s musical influences, Grohl says “some of it sounds like [doom-metal pioneers] TROUBLE; some of it sounds like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY; some of it has a KYUSS vibe.”

Grohl has previously released the single “March of the Insane” from the upcoming album in promotion of the project. See the album art for the project below.

Grohl’s band Foo Fighters have also recently won multiple awards from the iHeartRadio music awards, reports Theprp. The winners in each category were announced in a ceremony for the music awards held on March 22 in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In the ceremony, the Foo Fighters were announced as winning the Rock Song of the Year for their song “Waiting on a War,” and were announced as winning the Rock Artist of The Year award.

Dave Grohl has previously honored the recently deceased musician and collaborator of Grohl’s Mark Lanegan in an interview. The Foo Fighters have recently been announced that they will be taking part in the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival alongside such artists as Mitski, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and many others.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz