Dave Grohl Announces Trash Metal Album To Go Along With New Movie Studio 666

February 17th, 2022

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be releasing a new metal album, which is likely to arrive within the next week. In conjunction with the Foo Fighters’ new horror film titled Studio 666, the band will also be releasing new music under the moniker Dream Widow.

While Grohl already released one of the band’s new tracks, “March of the Insane,” earlier this week, he also teased that an album’s worth of content will be launched soon. Studio 666 will center around the band during the recording of Medicine at Midnight in a haunted mansion.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement,” Grohl said of the music video. “And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house in unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Grohl continues to say that the film ends with the band’s singer murdering his band due to creative differences and killing himself inside the house. The film will be released on February 25. Grhol previously created Probot in 2004 – a metal album featuring Venom’s Cronos, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera, King Diamond, Motörhead’s Lemmy Silmister, and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz