Cypress Hill Share New Animated Music Video For “Certified”

Mohammad Halim March 19th, 2022 - 10:23 PM

The hip-hop group Cypress Hill just released a new album titled Back In Black yesterday March 18. Their tenth studio album features their track “Certified” which the group also released a new animated video for. The music video was directed by Tillavision whom have worked with copious amounts of software such as 3D, AR, and virtual reality for stars Swae Lee, Pop Smoke, JuiceWRLD, Young Dolph, Lyrical Lemonade, Bape, Chinatown Market, Chicago Bears, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray just in 2021.

In the new track, Cypress Hill, featuring hit rapper Demrick, tells a story of their background, how they came to be and their devotion to their new lives and loyal fans, “I started out with a vision, Turned it into my mission, Sick of busting boxes, Washing dishes”. The song is engulfed in vigorous energy, as Cypress Hill and Demrick leave no room for pauses. The moment fans expect the peak of the song at any point, the crew over-achieve their expectations, delivering powerful verse after verse with no hesitation. The dedication to the track is evident in the main chorus “I’m certified with this shit boy, I’m certified, certified with this shit.”

Tillavision impresses the viewer in their new music video, with a whole recreation of the stage and the members of the group using 3D effects. The simulation gives a chance for each vocalist for their part in the screen, behind a dancing crowd.

Along with the new album, Cypress Hill also released their new single “Bye Bye” featuring rapper Dizzy Wright.