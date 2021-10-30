Cypress Hill Offer Insightful Look At U.S Marijuana Legislation In Groovy New Track “Open Ya Mind”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 30th, 2021 - 6:21 PM

Multi-platinum hip hop group Cypress Hill have dropped a groovy new track titled “Open Ya Mind.” The track is the 2nd single off the group’s 10th studio album that will be released in 2022 via MNRK!

The Black Milk produced track details the corporate ramifications and government ambiguity surrounding the legalization of marijuana in the United States. The song opens with an on-the-nose hook, “Have you seen the news? They legalized in California/But the feds still tryna put the pressure on ya.” The group questions the logic behind the continuation of criminalizing marijuana even after it has been legalized by the government. They claim that it has not been legalized in reputation. In the verses they continue this sentiment, “How this the land of the free?/They want us all in a cage,” and “Damn I thought this shit was legal/Boy that’s just not the case/Now I’m fighting a case/But the laws in the state/Ain’t the same as the federal.”

They offer this insightful look over a groovy, classic-sounding boom bap beat, led by a high-frequency bell melody and gritty drums. The lyric video is made in a Game of Thrones intro fashion, with similar animation and title cards.

“Open Ya Mind” follows the spring release of their first single, “Champion Sound.” The song appeared on the soundtrack for the video game R.B.I. Baseball 2021. The band recently wrapped a co-headline tour with Atmosphere and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled debut album with a sold-out show at the Greek Theatre in LA and an expanded anniversary edition reissue of their critically acclaimed debut.