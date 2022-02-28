Health Cancel St. Petersburg Show Over Ukraine Invasion

Home News Tara Mobasher February 28th, 2022 - 12:48 PM

The rock band Health has cancelled its St. Petersburg and Moscow show due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last week. Other musicians had previously cancelled their shows in Russia in solidarity with Ukraine.

Through an Instagram post, Health said that the previously-scheduled shows in the two Russian cities will be cancelled due to “the current state of affairs.”

The statement said, “Though we do not wish to penalize our fans for governmental decisions that are beyond their control, given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEALTH (@_health_)

Earlier this month, HEALTH announced the release of its new album, DISCO4 :: Part II, on April 18.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat