Duran Duran Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Duran Duran have announced their long-anticipated North American tour dates in support of their album Future Past. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be featured as special guests on select dates.

The upcoming tour will begin August 19 in Welch, Minnesota, and conclude September 11 in Los Angeles, California. The 14-date tour will include Chicago, Washington, D.C., Columbus, Ohio, Fort Worth, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix and New York. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at every tour date, with the exception of Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the group’s upcoming tour will go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m., while tickets for the New York and Phoenix shows will go on sale at 12 p.m.

Duran Duran also lead among nominees to be inducted into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in the fall; meanwhile fans will have until April 29 to vote on which artist they believe should be inducted.