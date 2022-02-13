Duran Duran Release Deluxe Version Of Future Past Featuring Three New Tracks “Velvet Newton”, “Invocation” And “Laughing Boy”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 13th, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Legendary English band Duran Duran released a digital deluxe version of their fifteenth studio album Future Past. The deluxe album features three new songs: “Velvet Newton”, “Invocation”, and the focus track “Laughing Boy”.

“Laughing Boy” uses the upbeat, pop-synth sound that they have always used so well. The track is more like an “enough is enough” type of song, as if lead singer Simon Le Bon is tired of struggling in an unhealthy relationship. Le Bon sings, “Oh I have been your laughing boy/ I took it on the chin/ Accepted gracefully/ And all the heat that you deploy (your laughing boy)/ The more I take (your laughing boy)/ The more I break.” Listen to the new track below.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees formed in 1978 and lead the 1980s pop sound. Duran Duran is known for songs like “Save a Prayer” and “Hungry Like the Wolf”. Still going strong today, the multi-platinum, award-winning pop legends have, once again, delivered an amazing work of art. While discussing the focus track of Future Past, Le Bon says, “‘Laughing Boy'” is about a moment of realization when you face the truth that you’ve been squandering your precious time with someone who is not actually very good for your health and well-being.” It’s clear that their music still resonates and spans genres that reinforce their legendary status.

Future Past is now available for digital purchases, as well as in multiple physical formats: standard CD, cassette, a limited edition deluxe hardback book CD featuring three additional tracks and colored vinyl. All of the formats are available at duranduran.shop. The album is also available on streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz