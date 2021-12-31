Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” Sets New Grammy Record For Most Songwriters On Best Song Nomination

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 31st, 2021 - 8:27 PM

Justin Bieber has broken a record that was set in 2020 by Beyoncé. According to Stereogum, Bieber has beat Beyonce’s record for having the most songwriters on a song that has been nominated for Song Of The Year. Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” had 9 songwriters credited on the song, while Bieber has 11 songwriters.

The songwriters credited on the song consist of Justin Bieber, Ashton Simmonds, better known as Daniel Caesar, Giveon Dezmann Evans (Giveon), Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Woman and Kevin Yazdani. Before “Black Parade” held the record, Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” held the record due to eight songwriters being credited on the song. Before that, Destiny Child (Beyoncé’s former girl group) held the record with their hit song “Say My Name”, which was credited with seven writers.

Bieber’s song “Peaches”, which features singer-songwriters Daniel Caesar and Giveon, was released on his album Justice. In fact, the deluxe version of the album is also being recognized as it is nominated for the Album Of The Year award. It was hard to not hear the song everywhere, including social media. The song’s smooth groove and catchy hook certainly stood out as a fan favorite.

Congratulations are for Bieber’s Grammy nominations, as well as breaking a record held by the famous Beyoncé. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will premier on January 31 at 8 PM ET. It will appear on CBS and Paramount+ for viewers to potentially watch Bieber accept Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year.