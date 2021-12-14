Arcade Fire Play First Live Show In Over 2 Years At The A Crypto Party In Las Vegas

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Arcade Fire hasn’t played a live show since the lockdown began — that is, until Saturday night. The band just played at Zarkana Theater in Las Vegas for Galaverse. According to Stereogum, the Galaverse is “an immersive event for the community to celebrate the Gala Games metaverse,” and featured major artists such as Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Snoop Dogg, Alice Cooper and more. Videos from the performance show Win Butler and Régine Chassagne sitting on the stage performing hits like “My Body Is A Cage.”



In the fall of 2020, the band shared “Generation A,” which they debuted on Stephen Colbert’s election night special. “The track’s synths,” one writer said of the track, “Nostalgic guitar chords and anthemic vocals drive the Springsteen-inspired style even further during its catchy chorus, while the verses reference racial unrest in the United States, as well as the California wildfires.”

Although Arcade Fire didn’t perform throughout quarantine (very few artists did), the group has admitted that they were working on new music during that time. In October of 2020, Win Butler said that he wrote two or three albums worth of material, which the band planned on recording during the 2020 election.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna