Ghost Announce Free ‘Record Release Ritual’ Livestream For Upcoming Impera Release

Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 4:35 PM

Ghost will be streaming their special ‘record release ritual’ on March 10. Called ‘Ghost – Live From The Ministry,’ the event will celebrate the upcoming release of the group’s fifth studio album “Impera” on March 11.

The live ritual will begin 11 a.m. Thursday, and was unveiled through a YouTube announcement. The livestream, which will feature the 12-song album in full, can be watched on Ghost’s YouTube channel.

Thus far, the band has released singles “Hunter’s Moon,” “Call Me Little Sunshine” and “Twenties” from Impera.

In the announcement video, which can be viewed below, Sister Imperator revealed the special record release ritual, stating, “Hello my children, it is I, Sister Imperator, inviting you to celebrate Ghost’s new album, Impera. She continued, “For the fans who are YouTube premium subscribers, stay tuned for the very special afterparty.”