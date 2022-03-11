Stabbing Westward Debut Haunting New Video For “Ghost”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 11th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

“Ghost,” the new single from industrial rock band Stabbing Westward’s upcoming album Chasing Ghosts, is out now via COP International Records. In only one week, Stabbing Westward will release Chasing Ghosts, their first album in 20 years.

Stabbing Westward will be releasing Chasing Ghosts on March 18, 2022. The album features 10 tracks that showcase the band’s sound in a more modern context. Drawing inspiration from the group’s last full-length release in 2001, Chasing Ghosts displays Stabbing Westward expanding their sound to fit the industrial landscape of today while maintaining the characteristics of their signature style.

Christopher Hall’s handiwork is a gripping art piece that features the band’s other members—Walter Flakus on keyboards and programming, Carlton Bost in his studio, and Bobby Amaro behind the drums.

“Ghost” features Hall’s unmistakable sound, burning vocals, and emotive lyrics. The video for the song is up-close and personal, providing an intimate view of the meaning behind Hall’s lyrics. It is an introspective look at the nature of personal loss and coping with grief—a theme that runs throughout Stabbing Westward’s music.

Fans will not only be able to buy the single in a physical or digital format, they’ll also be gifted with several additional tracks—remixes of “Ghost” led by Christopher Hall and Assemblage 23 along with a reworking of early hit “Why,” from 1996 RIAA Certified Gold album Wither Blister Burn & Peel. You can order it here.