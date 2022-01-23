Stabbing Westward Unveil Powerful New Single “Ghost”

Home News Roy Lott January 23rd, 2022 - 8:11 PM

Stabbing Westward has released their latest single “Ghost.” While the track provides heavy guitar and drums in the production, frontman Christopher Hall vocals have a lighter tone, much like the song’s title. Its lyrics discuss a relationship where one does not love the other as much, seeing them as a “ghost.” Check it out below.

“Ghost” follows the band’s previously released single“I Am Nothing” and will also be featured on the band’s highly anticipated new album Ghosts. Set for a March 18 release date, it will be the band’s first new record in nearly 20 years. “It seems like we’ve been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right,” fellow member Walter Flakus stated. “With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place. We are so excited for the world to finally hear the album. Fryer had worked on their previous albums Ungod in 1994 and Wither Blister Burn + Peel. IN 1996.

“It’s great to be back, and working with John Fryer and Tom Baker again was awesome and felt like making a pure old-school Stabbing Westward album,” added Hall. “I am excited to see how people will receive the new songs.” The album contains eight additional new tracks.

In 2020, the band surprised released a Halloween covers EP called Halloween Hymns. They had performed covers of The Cure’s “Burn” which they debuted for the Cold Waves Virtual Festival as well as covers of “(Every Day Is) Halloween” by Ministry and “The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen.