Stabbing Westward Announce First New Album In 20 Years Entitled Chasing Ghosts For March 2022 Release, Share Invigorating New Single “I Am Nothing”

November 5th, 2021

The American industrial rock band Stabbing Westward has announced their first album in 20 years entitled Chasing Ghosts which is set to release on March 18 of next year. In addition to their album announcement, the collective has released their newest single “I Am Nothing.”

“I Am Nothing” displays a grimacing instrumental full to the brim with distorted guitar riffs and a steady head-banging drumbeat. Guitarist and singer Christopher Hall’s vocals carry the track as Walter Flakus provides support on the keyboard. The lyric video for Stabbing Westward’s new single can be viewed below.

The group recruited the legendary producer John Fryer for their upcoming project honing in on their previous sounds he assisted with on their 1994 album Ungod and their 1996 album Wither Blister Burn + Peel. As stated by Flakus in a press release, “It seems like we’ve been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right. With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place. We are so excited for the world to finally hear the album. The single “I Am Nothing” is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Hall chimed in as well saying, “It’s great to be back, and working with John Fryer and Tom Baker again was awesome and felt like making a pure old-school Stabbing Westward album. I am excited to see how people will receive the new songs.”

Chasing Ghosts is said to contain some brand-new songs as well as some reworkings of the band’s acclaimed 2020 reunion EP Dead And Gone. Back in January of 2020, Stabbing Westward released the title track “Dead And Gone” for their reunion EP. In May of this year, Stabbing Westward was included in Cold Waves industrial music festival Cold Waves IX which took place in late September.

Chasing Ghosts Tracklisting:

1. I Am Nothing

2. Damaged Goods

3. Cold

4. Push

5. Wasteland

6. Ctrl Z

7. Crawl

8. Dead & Gone

9. Ghost

10. The End