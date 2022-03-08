Rammstein Tease Intense New Single “Zeit;” Share Support For People In The Ukraine

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 11:19 AM

The German metal band Rammstein have unveiled a teaser for their upcoming music video for the single, “Zeit.” The song, which is fully called “Zeit Kommt,” will be released March 10.

The group reportedly recorded their entire album during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are yet to announce any official details. However, they did say that a new album will be released in advance of Rammstein’s world tour on May 15. The “Zeit” announcement video took place under the ocean and teased a cryptic song and music video after cutting the scene when it rose to the level of an unknown person’s body floating in the water. “Zeit Kommt” translates to “Time Is Coming.”

Rammstein also released a statement showing their support for the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of its neighboring country. Frontman Till Lindemann previously released a Russian-language track and recorded a live album in Moscow in 2021.

The statement read:

“The band Rammstein wishes to express its support for the nation of Ukraine as it resists the shocking attack perpetrated by the Russian government.

Above all at this moment, we feel particular grief for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Each member of the band has various experiences of the two countries; all members of the band have friends, associates, partners, fans in both lands.

We acknowledge the desperation that many Russian fans may feel when faced with the actions of their government, and we want to remember the humanity shared by both Russian and Ukrainian citizens.”