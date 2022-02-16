Rammstein’s New Album May Face Delays Due To European Paper Shortage

Home News Roy Lott February 16th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

Rammstein’s new album may be put on a halt. The reason for the delay is due to a paper shortage. According to Consequence, A supply chain crunch across Europe has led to high prices and a lack of supply in the paper industry. This has led to a limited amount of materials for record packaging and booklets.

In a recent interview, German composer Sven Helbig spoke about the potential delay. “The band itself doesn’t know at the moment,” Helbig told the German website regarding a potential release date. “The trivial reason: lack of paper. They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that’s probably not feasible right now.”

Helbig also mentioned that the band may not tour this year. “For the band, this hang-up is annoying now,” he continued. “The six of them don’t know when the album is coming, they don’t know if the tour is going to happen this year. They want to move forward, they want to play, but instead, like almost all musicians, they’re sitting there wringing their hands, waiting for decisions to finally be made.”

Rammstein’s rescheduled North American stadium tour for 2022 is still moving forward. The 12-date tour begins on August 21 in Montreal and runs through October 4 in Mexico City, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.