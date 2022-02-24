David Byrne Collaborates With Montaigne For Light-Hearted New Single “Always Be You”

Home News Alison Alber February 24th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

It’s been quite an exciting time to be a David Byrne fan. The frontman of the legendary new wave band Talking Heads is currently on tour with his American Utopia musical and he will also be featured on the upcoming soundtrack to A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, according to Consequence. Today, the exceptional artist released his uplifting new single “Always Be You” in collaboration with the Australian pop artist Montaigne.

About the collaboration Montaigne said, “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)!”She continues, “Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat.”

The song and video offer a little positivity in trying times. The colorful imagery with the light pop beats draw in the listeners attention and creates a little smile while listening. Check out the catchy new single below.

David Byrne recently announce his Theater of The Mind Exhibit, which will start later this year in Denver and will continue until the end of 2022.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer