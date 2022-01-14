The Hellacopters Unveil Energetic New Title Track And Video “Eyes Of Oblivion”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 14th, 2022 - 11:44 PM

The Swedish garage rock band The Hellacopters have officially dropped the title track of their forthcoming album, Eyes of Oblivion. “Eyes of Oblivion” is the second video and single the Swedish group have released in support of their new album after their long break from making music.

From the very first guitar riff, any listener can recognize that this track will be packed with pure energy and catchiness. “Eyes of Oblivion” is the type of track that can not only lift your mood but also stay stuck in your head long after your first listen. The highlight of the single comes in the second half, with a long and thrilling guitar solo section that plays over the main riff of the song, leading to an absolutely elegant transition back into the intro riff.

The video itself shows off the band in a live performance, as well as showing backstage and preparation shots of the group. The Hellacopters may have been in the music business for a long time, and may have went on a long hiatus, but that has not stopped them from displaying incredible stage presence and performance ability.

The Hellacopters’ forthcoming Eyes of Oblivion will be their first studio album released after a 16 year break. However, during that 16 year period, the Swedish band were not completely inactive. In 2018, the rock band played in the Psycho Vegas festival, alongside Mutoid Man and Sunn O))). Later, the group covered Jimi Hendrix‘ “All Along the Watchtower” on Swedish TV.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat