Stromae Debuts Touching New Song And Video “Fils de Joie”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 7th, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Stromae takes to the podium perched at the center of a grand arena in the video for his culturally shifting single “Fils de Joie” or “Son of a Hero.” He mixes traditional folk with dance beats to bring energy to this latest single.

In the official video, a military-stye funeral commences with the Belgian singer-songwriter and rapper set to deliver bar for bar what seems his mother’s eulogy. The song is an eye-opening declaration that the lives of sex workers are no less important than any others’. He sees his mother as a hero even though her profession is risqué to the eyes of a judging world. “Being judgemental is much easier especially when you’ve never tried it,” he sings. The flash mob style dancers perform in perfect uniform much like the military theme of the video. Jets fly over head in honor of the mother as they dance her casket up to the altar.

North American fans can catch Stromae this spring and fall on tour at famous venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, according to mxdwn.