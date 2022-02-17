Stromae Announces Spring & Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Floyd February 17th, 2022 - 4:56 PM

Stromae, internationally renowned Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and director announced his North American spring and fall 2022 tour for his upcoming March 4th album Multitude. The first leg begins October 21 in Vancouver then to the California west coast before making stops in the east and north as far as Quebec.

Fans can catch the multi-talented artist at famous venues like the Madison Square Garden in New York and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.—not to mention he’ll be in attendance at one of the biggest North American desert festivals, Coachella.

The tour announcement brings much excitement as it continues his welcomed return to the scene in October 2021 after an eight year hiatus, according to mxdwn, to focus on his other creative endeavors in fashion and videography.

Fans can register now to receive early presale access to tickets and exclusive information from Stromae. The public sale begins at 10am local time on Friday, February 25.

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/25 – Montreal, QUE @ Bell Centre

11/26 – Montreal, QUE @ Bell Centre

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

12/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/06 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11 – Quebec City, QUE @ Centre Videotron