Phoebe Bridgers Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Phoebe Bridgers has announced the live shows for her 2022 Reunion Tour. With four Grammy nominations, a debut on Saturday Night Live, festival appearances and collaborations with Taylor Swift, The Killers, Paul McCartney and Metallica, Bridgers has most recently won Billboard’s 2022 omen in Music Trailblazer Award and will be taking her Punisher album to fans across the United States, Canada, the UK and Europe.

The Reunion Tour will begin April 13 in Phoenix, Arizona, and conclude in Los Angeles, California after making stops in Indio, Las Vegas, Morrison, Austin, Tampa, Louisville, Omaha, Milwaukee, Dublin, Somerset, Birmingham, Milan, Madrid, Paris, London, Vancouver, Paso Robles and more.

Verified Fan Presale will begin March 10, while Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is currently open until March 8. $1 of every sold headline show ticket will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which is supported by The West Fund, which aids undocumented immigrants get reproductive health services.

Punisher includes powerfully emotional ballads like “Moon Song,” “I Know The End” and “Savior Complex,” which have earned Bridgers acclaim across the world for her painfully real lyricism and smooth vocals.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The 2022 Reunion Tour

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA