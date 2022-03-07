Ministry’s Al Jourgensen Updates Fans On Album Progress: “We Have Eight Songs Recorded Right Now”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 7th, 2022 - 3:56 PM

Since the pandemic began some have found themselves in wonky job situations and/or jumping into new activities. For industrial metal band Ministry, its given them time to work on eight crazy songs as part of their upcoming album!

According to The PRP, this will be their 16th studio album and will feature “arena rock” vibes Al Jourgensen, linchpin of the band, hints at. The album is expected to be done by August 2022.

Jourgensen spoke to Metal Edge about it saying:

“We have eight songs recorded right now, and even my engineer went, ‘This is total arena rock, dude.’ And I really feel like after that one, we have one more in us, which would be our 19th album. I don’t think I’m gonna hit 20, but I’m pretty certain we’re gonna have 19 by the time we’re done. So we’ll see. I mean, who knows, man? The world is just in such a state of fucking flux. You don’t know what’s gonna happen next fucking week. But this new record, it’s fun stuff.”

When he speaks of arena rock Jourgensen means:

“…it’s Ministry, right? I’m just saying that the chord progressions and the sound of it is just much more… we don’t go off on eclectic tangents as much. These are hard-hitting beats that are in your face, and that you could visualize 20,000 people knowing the lyrics to the songs and chanting along. So the music lends itself more towards a larger stadium atmosphere.”

Ministry recently shared a new intriguing video for “Sabotage is Sex” with Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra. The band are currently on tour with openers Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity.

