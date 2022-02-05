Watain Announces New Album The Agony & Ecstacy Of Watain For April 2022 Release, Shares Enticing New Song And Video “The Howling”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan February 5th, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Watain has announced a new album called The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain that’s set to be released in April of 2022. The Swedish metal band also shared a new song and music video along with the album announcement titled, “The Howling.”

The new album is the band’s 7th full-length project. It’s a story told over the course of ten chapters that’s described as “an unsettling blackened voyage.” Vocalist E. Danielsson (vocals) adds: “The Howling refers to the wordless voice of the wild, wailing eerily through the ages, urging us to leave our safe spaces and explore the dark recesses of the great Abyss both within and without. To see it, to learn from it, to know it.”

The music video for “The Howling” is an intense horror show experience. There’s a bloody red tint on the entire visual and Watain is dressed in black and white face paint like creatures from hell. Random cuts in the video show images of skulls and carcasses, adding to the death and fear imagery. Although the tempo is relatively slow, the energy and darkness comes across just fine. Filled with bloody faces and fire, Watain’s new track is nothing but unsettling.

In late 2021, Mayhem and Watain announced Spring 2022 co-headlining tour dates. The North American tour is called “The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America.” The tour will kick off on March 7, 2022, in San Francisco and end almost a month later on April 3 in Joliet, Illinois. Throughout the tour, the groups will perform in over 20 major cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto, New York, Detroit, Chicago and more.

The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain Tracklist