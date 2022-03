Home News Abigail Lee March 5th, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Progressive metal band Tool performed their hit “Undertow” for the first time in 20 years. The song was the namesake of their 1993 album and experienced an unexpected excavation, but it wasn’t the only music to be brought back by the band.

Tool also released “Opiate²,” a “reimagined version” of their 1992 EP of the same name.