Tool Anger Fans By Selling Signed Vinyl Of Fear Inoculum For $810

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Tool announced on Instagram the release of an Ultra Deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum for $810 at the band’s live shows. The vinyl sets are autographed, and include five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other side.

While Tool fans are excited about the idea of owning a Tool vinyl, they are also outraged at the expensive price.

The band will continue their tour, with a performance on Tuesday in Washington D.C., and Wednesday in Belmont Park, New York. They will kick off a European tour after their March 20 show in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 23 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The fifth studio album by Tool, Fear Inoculum was released in 2019 as the band’s first album in 13 years after the members dealt with personal and legal issues after the 2006 release of 10,000 Days.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson