Swedish House Mafia Give Classic Police Song A Dark Spin With New Single “Redlight (Feat. Sting); Announce Release Date Of New Album Paradise Again

Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Infamous music group Swedish House Mafia have unveiled that their highly-anticipated debut album, Paradise Again will be released April 15 through Republic Records. The band also released a new single and music video for classic song “Redlight,” featuring a vocal appearance by the Police’s Sting.

The newly-released music video is set in a club, with aptly-shown red flashing lights. The video took a dark twist when the realization struck that the club has been overtaken by supernatural beings. Towards the middle of the song, Sting’s powerful vocals pitched in. In the video, he danced alone while singing the electric tunes.

In support of the band’s forthcoming album, Swedish House Mafia will be going on tour beginning July 29 in Miami, Florida, until November 13 in Tampere Finland. In addition the trio will be performing at Coachella Music Festival in California in April.

Swedish House Mafia has had an overall successful year, having received a nomination for iHeartRadio’s Dance Artist of the Year, and having collaborated with The Weeknd on tracks “Sacrifice” and “Moth To A Flame.”

