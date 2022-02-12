Jack White Unveils Electrifying New Song And Video For “Fear Of The Dawn”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 12th, 2022 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Jack White is back again with his new single and title track, “Fear Of The Dawn” for his upcoming album Fear Of The Dawn that will be released later this year. The video premiered on February 11.

Last month, White released his emotional single and its video, “Love Is Selfish”, which will appear on his second album of 2022 titled, Entering Heaven Alive. “Fear Of The Dawn” is the b-side to “Love Is Selfish”.

Directed by White himself, the video, filled with black, grey and splashes and pops of blue, appears to be filmed in one tight setting (similar to his “Love is Selfish” music video). The rock artist, along with three other masked musicians, moves around and rocks out to his thrilling guitar riffs. White sings aggressively, which surely matches the song’s lyrics. He sings, “I can’t control when the dark/ Covers the light from the sparks in the city/ To keep us alive/ I’m gonna hold you and hide electricity/ No more than two cigarettes/ Or the light from the match will betray us/ But in the dark I can bet/ You and I won’t regret that it saved us/ Yeah. ” The song definitely channels a metal vibe.

“Fear Of The Dawn” is available to stream on multiple platforms, including Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. The “Love Is Selfish” and its b-side, “Fear Of The Dawn” limited edition tribute-color 7″ will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Nashville & Cass Corridor Detroit on Saturday, February 12, and at Third Man London on Saturday, February 19.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat