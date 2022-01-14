Jack White Debuts Emotive New Song And Video “Love Is Selfish”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 14th, 2022 - 7:22 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Singer-songwriter Jack White has shared his new song “Love is Selfish” from his second album of 2022 titled, Entering Heaven Alive. The new song is accompanied by a video that was directed by White and premiered on YouTube on January 14. Entering Heaven Alive is one of two albums that White prepares to release this year.

In the video, the blue-haired singer plays his acoustic guitar on a stage at the American Legion, a nonprofit organization of U.S. war veterans. The song begins with “Love is such a selfish thing, it’s/Always crying, “Me, me, me,” and/It’s always trying to mess up all my plans.” He sadly travels through lonely halls and sits at an empty bar. He compares love to a train that cannot stay on the rails and a sailboat that doesn’t know how to sail. The singer shares his perception of love and its challenges in this emotional, bleak song. Watch the video below.

White’s album Fear of the Dawn will be available on April 8 and will be released through Third Man Records. Also, there will be five limited edition vinyl variants that will be available for pre-order. His second album Entering Heaven Alive will be available on July 22. Both albums are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD now.

Last year, White announced his 2022 tour dates for his upcoming album releases. Tickets were released in 2021 and are on sale now. The Supply Chain Issues Tour will consist of shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. For ticket availability, visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates for more details.

