Laura Jane Grace Drops New Surprise EP At War With The Silverfish

Laura Jane Grace is known for the occasional surprise. Last year, she unveiled her critically acclaimed album Stay Alive as a surprise as well. Then earlier this year she announced she would perform at the famous Four Season Landscaping, you know the one at the adult fantasy bookstore. Today, Grace released her newest EP At War With The Silverfish via Polyvinyl Records. Like most of her releases, this EP offers the listener once again a window into Grace’s world.

The EP was recorded in parts at Grace’s TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, and Electric Eel in St. Louis. The record is a mix between some great display of emotion and the fast-paced brutal honesty of Grace. Once again, the singer-songwriter is not holding back lyrically or musically. Grace reflects on the record, “I’ve learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return.” She continues, “Every song is an act of faith; you don’t necessarily know why you’re singing it other than you know you’ve got to sing it.”

The EP features seven songs, that are all about 2 minutes long. While that might seem a little short, Grace shows that it doesn’t need a lot more time to win over her fan’s hearts again and again. Like her previous release, Stay Alive, which was released almost exactly a year ago, even the titles of each song show Grace’s natural talent of songwriting. You can check out the tracklist below.

Most recently, Grace participated in Audible’s Words + Music Initiative, a series of podcasts featuring various musicians. Grace kicked off the series with her “Black Me Out” episode, in which she is just as open and honest as in her songs.

At War With The Silverfish EP track listing:

1. Three of Hearts

2. Lolo 13

3. Long Dark Night

4. Electro-Static Sweep

5. Day Old Coffee

6. Smug FuckFace

7. Yesterday Pt. II

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister