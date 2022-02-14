Mitski’s Laurel Hell Named As America’s Top-Selling Album This Week

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 4:40 PM

After debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, Mitski’s Laurel Hell, the album has become America’s best-selling album this week. Most recently, Mitski released a music video for “Stay Soft” and was announced to be opening for Harry Styles at his upcoming European tour before headlining her own tour later in the year.

Mitski’s sales consisted of 17,000 vinyl sales and 24,000 digital and physical figures.

Co-founder of Mitski’s label, Phil Waldorf, at Dead Oceans, said in a statement “An independent artist landing a Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and a number 1 selling album is always an achievement to celebrate, but with Mitski it rings especially true. Mitski is an uncompromising artist and a generational talent, and to see her gain commercial recognition, entirely on her own terms, is an incredible achievement.”