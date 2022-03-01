Bauhaus Announce Spring 2022 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Bauhaus has announced upcoming west coast tour dates for 2022. The tour will feature Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J.

The tour will begin May 17 in Portland, Oregon, and conclude September 9 in New York, New York. They will make their way through Seattle, San Francisco, Denver and Tempe.

The band was previously meant to perform in New York in November, but had to postpone the shows due to issues with their visas.

Tickets for the band’s upcoming tour will go on sale beginning March 4.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates

May 17 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland, OR)

May 20 – Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

May 22 – The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 25 – The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

May 27 – The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

Sept. 8 – Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 – Kings Theatre (New York, NY)