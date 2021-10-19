Bauhaus Announces Postponement Of Brooklyn Shows Because Of Visa Issues

Home News Krista Marple October 19th, 2021 - 5:48 PM

English goth band Bauhaus has announced that they have postponed their previously rescheduled show dates due to Visa issues. The band had planned on performing at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on both November 2 and November 3.

The pair of shows were first rescheduled due to COVID related issues. Now, Bauhaus is facing larger issues with their visas. “Due to Visa issues the upcoming Bauhaus shows at Kings Theatre on November 2nd & 3rd are postponed,” said Peter Murphy of the band.

Murphy went on to state that all tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored for the new dates, which have not yet been released. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Earlier this summer, Bauhaus announced dates from their rescheduled world tour, which included stops in Mexico City, London, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. The tour was scheduled to take place in the later days of October, one date in December and one date in May of 2022.

Bauhaus was also recently listed on the 2022 Cruel World festival lineup. The goth band was listed alongside bands and artists such as Morrissey, Devo, Blondie, The Psychedelic Furs and much more.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva