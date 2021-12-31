Members Of Pussy Riot Labelled As “Foreign Agents” By Russian Government

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 31st, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Two members of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock band that is known for focusing on feminism, speaking out against sexism and protesting the Russian government, have been labeled as “foreign agents” by the Russian government, based on a report by Pitchfork.

According to Russian law, a foreign agent is required to add disclaimers to their social media posts, news reports, and other content that is shared publicly. Nadia Tolokonnikova and Nika Nikulshina, two members of the group, recognized their label and requirements in a tweet. The disclaimer stated, “THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) CREATED AND DISTRIBUTED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT”.

Still, in their true fashion, the group reacted to the disclaimer tweet with “lol” and “we will appeal in court”. They also added, “Russia will be free”.

The Russian government’s decision to label the feminist punk rock band as “foreign agents” is an attempt to discourage dissent and discredit those that are placed on the government’s list. However, it seems unlikely that they will allow the Russian government to stop them from protesting spreading their messages. Earlier this year, the group spoke out against the Russian government and called for the release of political prisoners, which happened to include their fellow bandmate, Masha Alekhina. It appears that Pussy Riot can’t be silenced.

Pussy Riot has been known to fight against the Russian establishment and now that they have been labeled as “foreign agents”, one can only wonder how the group plans to continue to be activists and radical despite their challenges.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford