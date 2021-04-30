Danzig Says Misfits and Punk Explosion Couldn’t Happen Today “Because of Woke Bullshit”

Home News Krista Marple April 30th, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Glenn Danzig, frontman of the punk band Danzig and former Misfits frontman, shared a statement involving punk music and this generation’s big topic of cancel culture. More specifically, he elaborated on how he feels Danzig, as well as the Misfits, would not survive today’s day and age because of cancel culture.

Danzig went on in an interview with Rolling Stone to share his thoughts on how he feels that controversial punk bands, such as the ones he was a member of, would be heavily criticized because of “woke bullshit.” He was also asked more specifically to explain “Last Caress,” one of the Misfits’ more popular songs from the ‘80s.

Some of the more vulgar lyrics for the track read, “I raped your mother today/ And it doesn’t matter much to me/ As long as she spread.” When asked to explain the context of the track, Danzig stated, “It’s just a crazy-ass song. We would do things just to piss people off.”

He later went on to elaborate on how punk music would not survive because “everything’s so cancel-culture, woke bullshit nowadays, but you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshit…” Danzig also stated, “We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’ have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like ‘OK, whatever.’”

The Misfits reunited for their first show together back in 2016 but didn’t play their first show together in their home state until 2018, which had been 35 years since they had played in New Jersey. The punk group continued to hold reunion shows, which ended up being a result of legal settlements. The Original Misfits ended up playing in Las Vegas after replacing Megadeth at Psycho Las Vegas. Not long after that, the band confirmed their reunion show at Madison Square Garden that took place on October 19.

It was suspected after those shows that the Misfits would continue to schedule reunion shows but Danzig quickly shut down those rumors by stating that the Madison Square Garden appearance would be the last Original Misfits reunion show.